YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is celebrating “Ohio Nonviolence Week” with *chalk art!

This is a campaign by “Artists for Israel” called “Chalk Over Hate: Fighting Antisemitism Through Public Art.” Three artists will be creating murals, one of which will be 3-D!

You can come write your own message of peace and love at JCC on Gypsy Lane from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants will get a free cup of coffee from Red Eye Rosie’s Coffee Truck.