YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners started their work in 2023.

Monday morning, David Ditzler was selected as the chairman of the Board. He will lead the meetings.

He has had the position before.

Each of the three commissioners has rotated the top spot while in office.

The vice-chair is Anthony Traficanti.

The third commissioner is Carol Rimedio-Righetti. She served as president last year.