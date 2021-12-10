LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A major step to keeping progress flowing along the Mahoning River is underway.

On Friday morning, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a nearly $3-million restoration project along the river in Lowellville.

For generations, the Mahoning River was tied to all of the steel mills that sat alongside it, but now, communities along the river are about to see a rebirth.

There is now a boat livery for canoes and kayaks. Eventually, there will even be a new 13-acre park at the location.

Lowellville was the first community in the area to remove its dam along the river; there are nine of them between Lowellville and Leavittsburg.

Already, seven of them are funded for removal as part of an ongoing state project that will include recreation purposes.