Ceremony in Youngstown welcomes 9 new citizens to U.S.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some new citizens were welcomed into the American family Thursday in Youngstown.

Probate Judge Robert Rusu held a ceremony Thursday morning inside the Mahoning County Courthouse. He swore in nine new U.S. citizens.

The judge told the group not to forget their native customs or traditions but share the best of them here.

A man from Lebanon said he appreciates some new freedoms he didn’t always have.

“The freedom of speech is one of the biggest things. It’s not easy to express yourself there, to talk about your problems or criticize anybody. There’s so much censorship there, so just being here and being able to be yourself and express and tell exactly what you want for this country to be is the greatest thing,” said Zane Fenice.

The new citizens can’t vote in Tuesday’s election, but Judge Rusu told them to practice for the future by doing research and picking who they would vote for then compare their picks with Tuesday’s results.

