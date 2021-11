WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Fire Department Captain Al Brown died Tuesday.

He served wit the department for 31 years and was also a fire instructor.

Calling hours will be held at Humenik Funeral Chapel on Snow Road in Cleveland from 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will be held the same day at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m.

A last alarm ceremony will be held at the Warren Central Fire Station on South Street S.W. in Warren Nov. 30. The time of the ceremony has not yet been announced.