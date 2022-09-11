COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After seven years of work, Harvey S. Firestone Park is officially restored.

The committee responsible for the restoration held a dedication ceremony to celebrate the milestone.

The completed restoration of the park marks another milestone in its near-50 years of history.

“It’s really a feather in Columbiana’s cap,” says park board chairman Ron Detwiler.

The Restoration and Beautification Committee led the project to help bring the park back to its former glory.

Committee members say the park is the heart of Columbiana, and today’s dedication is a celebration of past and future generations.

Pat Tingle is the woman who took charge by founding the committee.

“This park is Columbiana. This is what makes us special,” says Tingle.

She says she hopes the next generation takes pride in the park.

“Maintain it and add to it because a park is ever-growing,” says Tingle.

Detwiler says honoring Harvey Firestone’s legacy is important for the future of Columbiana.

“Our biggest chores right now is to get the younger people in the community to take over and move forward with what we’ve already built,” says Detwiler. “People want to come here, live here.”

The event also introduced The Legacy Trail and a dedication to his wife, Idabelle’s Gathering Place and Garden, both of which were finished as one of the final legs of the restoration project.