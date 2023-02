VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A domino-effect activity benefited a nonprofit helping feed kids in the Mathews Local School district.

Students at Baker Elementary brought in boxes of unopened cereal. Area businesses and churches donated some, too.

The boxes — about 400 in total — were lined up through the halls of the elementary school. On Wednesday morning, students cheered as the boxes were toppled like dominos.

All the cereal will be donated to Mustangs Care.