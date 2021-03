CeramFab makes ceramic fiber materials for the steel, aluminum and foundry industries

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Forty-five new jobs will soon be coming to East Palestine.

On Monday, CeramFab announced the addition of the new jobs at its East Palestine plant.

The company says it’s due to their strategic plan for onshore production of several high-demand products.

CeramFab makes ceramic fiber materials for the steel, aluminum and foundry industries.