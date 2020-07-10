CEO of company with Sharon business resigns after video showing racial outburst

On Thursday, a representative of Jason Woods released a statement, saying he was impaired when he made those comments and they were not representative of his personal beliefs

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The CEO of a company with a Sharon-based business is resigning after a bartender in California posted a video showing what she says were racist comments directed toward her.

Rebecca Hernandez was working at Out of the Barrel Taproom in Fresno when she said Jason Wood, the CEO of Actionable Insights, made the racist statements. She recorded a video of the encounter and talked to WKBN about it Thursday.

On Friday, the following statement was posted on Actionable Insights’ website:

Due to recent events, Actionable Insights is announcing the resignation of Mr. Jason Wood as our Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This is a direct result of his recent unacceptable actions, which are not representative of our core values. During this time of progressive social change, we are committed to ensure our company embodies a spirit of equality and respect for all people. On behalf of Mr. Wood and Actionable Insights, we extend our deepest apologies. It is our hope that we can move forward, and our reputation for integrity and excellence will navigate us through this difficult time.”

On Thursday, a public relations company for Actionable Insights told WKBN on behalf of Wood, “My words were unacceptable. They were a result of being physically impaired. They are not representative of my personal beliefs or that of my company.”