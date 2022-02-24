YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At Tuesday night’s Youngtown School Board meeting, CEO and soon-to-be superintendent Justin Jennings gave an emotional and passionate 2 minute and 14 second speech — at one point, close to tears. Tonight, we look back at what was said.

Jennings’ remarks came at the Youngstown School Board meeting after a lengthy debate on whether the process of hiring him as superintendent was correctly being followed.

“I’m going to say this, and I don’t care if I get in trouble, this is embarrassing. This is absolutely embarrassing,” Jennings said at the meeting.

On Thursday, we sat down with Jennings and the Reverend Ken Simon, who was at the meeting and who has closely followed the school board for years.

“I told myself at the beginning of the meeting that I wouldn’t say anything, but after about two hours, it kind of wears on you,” Jennings said.

“But he caused his own embarrassment,” Rev. Simon said.

At the meeting, Rev. Simon asked the board to be transparent, to put all items to be discussed on the agenda. The hiring of Jennings as superintendent was not on the agenda and Jennings, according to Rev. Simon, should have advised the board it should be.

“You cannot vote on items that are not on the agenda.” Rev. Simon said.

“One of these meetings, I’m going to come in there and if I see this piece of paper, I’m going to do what Jesus did. If I see it on that table back there, I’m going to turn the table over,” Rev. Simon said at the meeting.

“We’re talking about turning over tables and thieves. There’s nobody here like that,” Jennings said at the meeting.

Jennings also talked about Youngtown’s image at the meeting on Tuesday.

“When people come to Youngstown, they don’t think of good. Aren’t you tired of that? I’m not from here but I’m tired of that. It’s disheartening,” he said on Tuesday.

“When I say I’m from Youngstown, I want people, like, “Oh, OK, Youngstown.” But right now, that’s not what’s happening,” Jennings said on Thursday.

At the meeting, Jennings also commented on the large crowd in attendance.

“They killed each other all summer. I didn’t see a whole bunch of people in a meeting for that. They were killing people all summer, killing each other,” Jennings said at the meeting.

“The crime and the killing of our teenagers in our city is actually a microcosm of them not being educated,” Jennings said on Thursday.

“I campaigned, that lasted the whole summer and into the fall. So that’s unfair for him to make statements like that. Where was he?” Rev. Simon asked on Thursday.

Both Jennings and Rev. Simon appear to be sincere in wanting the best for Youngstown students. They agree that everyone involved needs to come together to make that happen.