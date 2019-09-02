CEO, business manager of WKBN recognized as “Outstanding business alumnus”

(WKBN) – A 27 First News leader is being recognized by Youngstown State University.
The university is honoring president and general manager Dave Coy as an “Outstanding business alumnus.”
Coy earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Youngstown State. He also sits on the board of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Charity, the Ohio Association of Broadcasters and is a trustee of Eastern Gateway Community College among many other boards and organizations.
Dave will be formally recognized next month during a dinner and reception at YSU.
He received the Spirit of the Chamber award in March.