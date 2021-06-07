Century-old restaurant in Lisbon breaks ground for expansion

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar is planning to add an additional 2,600 sq. ft. to the the back of their building. For comparison, their current building is around 3,800 sq. ft.

The plan is to have it done by the end of the year with a dining and bar space on the upper level and a market-style concept on the bottom floor.

“We realized that carry out and having restaurant-quality food at home is more important now than it ever has been,” said Treg Steves, business partner and COO. “Our business plan is to offer different ways to get restaurant food home other than just a carryout order.”

They’ll offer meat, pastries, ingredients, sausage, soups, specialty items, as well as catering.

The official groundbreaking for the addition happened Monday morning. Congressman Bill Johnson and Representative Tim Ginter, Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson, as well as other dignitaries and staff were in attendance.

“It was a nice way to get together and kind of let it out to the general public what is going on down here,” Steves said.

Steves said they thank their customers for supporting the over-a-century-old restaurant during the pandemic and thanked their team for sticking with them.

Steves also said that the plans to do the expansion have been in the works for about a year.