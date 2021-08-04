Century-old carnival event coming to Trumbull County Fairgrounds for Rockabilly Ruckus

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A big event is taking place this weekend at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds featuring cars, motorcycles and music.

Setup is underway for the Rockabilly Ruckus. One of its big events is the Wall of Death.

It’ll feature motorcycle daredevils riding inside a silo-shaped cylinder.

Organizers say the Wall of Death dates back a hundred years. Fans can watch riders on vintage Indian and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

“The Wall of Death dates back to the early carnivals, and this is the way they set it up — all by hand. They ride vintage Indian and Harley motorcycles, vintage 1920s era, Indian and Harley motorcycles inside the wall, on the wall,” said Ed Stanton of Rockabilly Ruckus.

Other events taking place at the Rockabilly Ruckus include live bands, a fashion show and vintage cars. There will also be a charity auction benefiting veterans.

Organizers say the weekend event is family-friendly.

The Rockabilly Ruckus runs Friday through Sunday at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. Gates open at noon on Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $20 a day or $40 for a weekend pass at the gate.