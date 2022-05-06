YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Center Street Bridge will have some lane restrictions as it gets some work done.

The Youngstown Street Department will be working on the Center Street Bridge from Poland Avenue to Wilson Avenue to repair pressure relief joints.

The work will be done between May 9 and May 13 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back in 2018, First News Anchor Stan Boney reported on the bumps on the bridge and some of the issues drivers were having. The Center Street Bridge is actually three bridges with six expansion joints.

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the work zone and be alert for workers, equipment and modified traffic patterns.