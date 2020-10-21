Cement truck rolls into ditch in front of new battery plant in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A cement truck went off the road and rolled into a ditch in Lordstown.
The accident happened about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on Route 45 in front of the construction site for the LG Chem battery plant.
No injuries were reported, and there are no road closures at this time.
Crews are working to remove the truck from the ditch.
