UNITY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to an overturned cement truck.

It happened in Unity Township at the intersection of state Routes 558 and 46.

The cement mixer was going east on 558 when the driver said the brakes gave out.

The driver tried to turn right at the intersection, overturned and went off the left side of the road.

No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.