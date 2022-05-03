BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cell video captured the moment a Boardman utility garage caught fire Tuesday evening.

The call for the Palestine Avenue fire came into the fire department around 6:45 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief William Glaser.

He said no one was inside at the time, and there were no injuries.

Video taken by a viewer shows the flames and smoke from the fire and crews working to put it out.

Glaser said the back of the building suffered extensive damage. He also said they are looking at all possibilities for a cause. and the fire is currently under investigation.