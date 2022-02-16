YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors have access to cell phone, DNA and police body camera footage in a West Side murder case.

The details were provided in a receipt of evidence given to defense attorneys in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Marquez Thomas, 24.

Thomas is charged with a Dec. 27 shooting at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex that killed Joseph Addison, 42, and wounded three others.

He was indicted Jan. 27 by a grand jury on charges of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, two counts of murder with firearm specifications, four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture of money in a drug case specification.

Thomas remains in the Mahoning County jail in lieu of $800,000 bond, which was set at his arraignment in municipal court a few days after Addison was killed and continued when he was arraigned Feb. 8 in common pleas court.

The receipt said that prosecutors have provided to defense attorney Lynn Maro affidavits for search warrants for two phones, an Apple phone and a Samsung phone.

Prosecutors also turned over body camera footage from responding officers that evening, the receipt said. It is believed to be the first time city police body camera footage has been used in a murder trial. The department is in the process of trying to outfit all officers with body cameras and has been phasing them in gradually, with a percentage of officers on each shift wearing a camera.

Also turned over to Maro were two lab reports from the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation on DNA analysis done in the case. The receipt did not detail who the DNA may have been taken from nor whose cell phones are being searched.

Thomas’ sister, C’Mone Thomas, 22, was also charged with murder in the case, but police have not been able to locate her.

A third person, Marcus Scott, faces a charge of carrying concealed weapons for having a gun just before Addison was killed. He is free on $10,000 bond following his arraignment in common pleas court.