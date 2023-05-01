POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The celebrity golfers who will participate in the Annika Fore East Palestine event in two weeks at the Lake Club in Poland were announced Monday.

Former Browns Quarterback Bernie Kosar is scheduled to take part along with Mike Tomczak, who played for both the Browns and Steelers. He currently is part of the YSU coaching staff. Also taking part are NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp; former PGA Golfer Ben Curtis; Warren native Jason Kokrak, who currently plays on the LIV golf tour; Bob Stoops; Jim Tressel and Ray Boom-Boom Mancini.

LPGA Legend Annika Sorentan and her husband Mike McGee, who is an East Palestine native, are partnering with the United Way and the Way Station to raise money for the people of East Palestine.