Celebrating the season with Fall Fest at Molnar Farms in Poland

Rick Molnar said the annual event that gives customers a full fall experience gets bigger every year

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Fall is here and families are excited to kick off the new season with some fun activities. While this a popular season for many, it’s also a favorite for farmers.

Molnar Farms is giving customers that full fall effect. Manager Rick Molnar said the festivities they provide at the farm are to give people a hands-on experience.

“In the last few years, we found that people don’t want to just come out and buy their fruit and vegetables. They want to come out, and kind of experience the farm a little bit, and see how their stuff grows and where it grows to be a little bit more connected to their food.”

Fall Fest includes hayrides, a corn maze and festive fall decor, such as mums, pumpkins and straw.

This farm has been around for over a hundred years and Molnar said Fall Fest season gets better every year.

“About six years ago, we kind of started to do this stuff and every year, it gets bigger. We try to add a few more things for people to do when they come on out.”

Rebecca Braun, a frequent Molnar Farms customer, has been living in Ohio since 1962. She’s never missed a year of Molnar’s Fall Fest.

Being a stroke and ovarian cancer survivor, this farm is her safe haven.

“I wouldn’t want to miss this for anything,” she said. “This is one of my most favorite places.”

Molnar said fall is a farmer’s favorite season because it’s out with the summer crops and in with the fall crops.

“I think when temperatures start to cool down, people get excited. Everybody gets excited about fall, and Halloween and decorating for that stuff. There’s a reason for why Halloween is the second favorite holiday aside from Christmas.”

Fall Fest at Molnar Farms on Western Reserve Road in Poland is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After that, Molnar Farms will be celebrating fall every weekend in October with a corn maze, hayrides and pumpkin picking.