Celebrating 175 years: Canfield Fair needs help designing flock of replica roosters

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair Board made an announcement Monday about the celebration surrounding the 175th Canfield Fair, which will be September 1-6, 2021.

The celebration will kick off with a Community Art Project featuring six-foot replicas of the iconic rooster standing on “the big rock.”

The flock will consist of 25 artist-created roosters.

Rooster sponsors and artists are actively being sought.

Artists are required to submit an application, and finalists will be selected by a juried art committee with the Rooster Sponsors having the final call as to what design will be featured on their bird.

Both amateur and professional artists are encouraged to apply. Once selected, artists will be paid a stipend for their work.

“In the same fashion that the Penguin statues flocked around Youngstown and the Goddess of

Speed statues roared into Warren this project is a way to celebrate 175 years of the Canfield

Fair and to unite the community in a time when unity is needed more than eve,” said Ward

Campbell, Fair Board President.

Artist applications are open until January 11, and the finalists will be announced in February.

The finished birds will land around the Valley this summer and reunite as a flock at the 175th

Canfield Fair before being auctioned off in November where the birds will find their final coop.

Artist applications and sponsorship details can be found at www.canfieldfair.com or by

emailing marketing@canfieldfair.com