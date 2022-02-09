POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you still looking for a Valentine’s Day date? Consider one with a shelter dog.

Animal Charity of Ohio and Dogsmartz Unleashed are holding the Valentines event Saturday. It’s happening at 1591 E. Western Reserve Rd in Poland.

Participants will get to meet six adoptable shelter dogs. They will go through basic confidence training to help socialize the animal.

Dogsmartz owner Jenny Falvey says they plan on holding a similar event once a month to help dogs get adopted.

“Our hope is not only to help these dogs become socialized and just have some fun coming out of the kennel but also to hopefully find their forever homes,” Falvey said.

Participants must sign up for the event ahead of time. You can do that by calling 330-707-4160 live. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook.



