POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- This weekend, the Celebrate Poland Fall Festival is back for the second time.

All the festivities are this Saturday. Events start at 11 a.m. near the gazebo. New this year, there’s a PET costume contest. You can also expect plenty of food, crafts, live music, and basket raffles.

Organizers tell us it’s not easy to throw two festivals just months apart, but it’s worth it.

“It made everyone happy and everyone seemed to like it. So we said okay we’ll try it again this year. I’m not gonna lie, it’s tough to do two big events back to back, there’s only a couple months between. But um we’re thinking that everyone’s going to have fun,” said president Cindy Best.

The parade starts at 4 p.m.