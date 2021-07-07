Celebrate Poland moves dates after community pushback

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After some pushback from community members on the former date of Celebrate Poland, event officials have moved it to September 25.

They haven’t been able to have a fundraiser in two years due to COVID-19, so they are asking for the community’s help in raising the rest of the funds for the event.

With it being a one-day event instead of two this year, the entire day will be hopping. They will have a parade, Poland Idol, a petting zoo, a DJ, plus a fireworks show to end the night.

“I could tell you, having a sense of community means a lot to people, and when you come to this event and you see everybody mingling and laughing and having a good time, there is nothing better,” said Cindy Best, president of Celebrate Poland.

If you would like to donate or see more details about the event, visit Celebrate Poland’s Facebook page.