Celebrate Poland announces new date for 2021

The Celebrate Poland Committee are still planning to make sure the event is safe and follows all the state guidelines

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Celebrate Poland is being moved to a new date this year.

The event is being held on September 11. It will be a one-day event.

The Celebrate Poland Committee is making sure the event is safe and follows all the state guidelines.

Any food vendors interested can call or text 330-565-9763.

More details will be released for Celebrate Poland as plans are finalized.

The committee says plans are subject to change if more restrictions are put in place by the state.

Any other questions can be directed by either call or text to 330-651-2999.