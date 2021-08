SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, Cedar Point announced the last launch planned for Wicked Twister.

The thrill ride will carry its final passengers on September 6.

The Wicked Twister’s twin 215-foot-tall towers have been taking riders back and forth since it opened in 2002.

Since then, more than 16 million people have been brave enough to take the ride.

There’s no word on what will take it’s place.