LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – February is National Career and Technical Education Month.

Even though this is the final day, it’s not the last chance to learn about the benefits and importance of a trade education.

Some people believe a career and technical education means you can’t go to college.

Many students earn industry-recognized credentials at CCCTC and then head off to higher education.

Getting a landscape credential, could lead to enrolling at Kent’s horticulture program, but most of the students are learning a skill or trade which will get them a job right out of high school.

Landscape /Environmental Design teacher John Garwood said these students are learning skills for their lives.

“I think it’s extremely important to teach these students life skills. Their junior and senior year they need to be ready to go out there and hit the ground running,” he said.

CCCTC Director Jeremy Corbisello said CCCTC has traditional programs like cosmetology and the health academy, plus has added newer programs like Interactive Media, construction, and landscaping to meet the student’s needs.

“And we’re always trying to modernize and update our programs so that they’re relevant for our students when they go out into the workforce,” he said.

CCCTC started a precision machine and manufacturing program after hearing about a skills gap from its partners in business.

Corbisello said they’re also taking some of the older programs and updating them.

“Our Automotive Technology Program we’re looking at how we can expand that with power sports, small engine repair, four-wheelers, side by side utility vehicles, things of that nature,” he said.

There are twelve areas of study and the state prefers high schools pick it up in 11th grade and have two years of study for a credential.

Corbisello said CCCTC is holding a Sophomore Showcase Thursday night to explain how a career education can help but the event is filling up quickly.

“It’s really geared towards 10th graders sophomores in Columbia County and surrounding areas in their parents because our application is open for next year and it’s filling up pretty quickly,” he said.

The Sophomore Showcase is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

You can check out the 12 career programs, meet the instructors and ask questions.

The showcase will be held at the CCCTC campus, 9364 OH-45, Lisbon.