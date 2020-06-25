CBS This Morning features Hermitage native and wife injured by volcano; lawsuit filed

Local News

A Hermitage native and his wife appeared on CBS This Morning Thursday to talk about their horrific honeymoon ordeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Matt and Lauren Urey

Credit: CBS News

(CBS News) – A Hermitage native and his wife appeared on CBS This Morning Thursday to talk about their horrific ordeal while on a honeymoon cruise.

The celebration ended with them both suffering massive injuries from an erupting volcano in New Zealand last year.

Matt and Lauren Urey told CBS that they went on an excursion the day the volcano erupted and were caught in the falling hot ash and smoke.

The couple suffered extensive burns and were treated at hospitals 600 miles apart.

The Ureys have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean and the excursion operators.

Matt Urey is a Hermitage native and attended Hickory High School, while Lauren Urey is from Richmond, Virginia. Matt’s family and some of his friends still live in Hermitage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award