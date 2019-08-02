CBD store opening at Southern Park Mall

In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, bottles of massage oil with cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), two natural compounds found in plants of the Cannabis genus, are displayed at the Far West Holistic Center dispensary in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tri-Health will open its first store in Boardman on Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made it legal to sell CBD products in the state. Now, a company with local ties plans to open up shop in Boardman.

Tri-Health will open its first store in the area on Saturday.

It will be located near the food court at the Southern Park Mall.

The store is owned by Paul Kaldy, a Brookfield graduate who operates two CBD stores in Tennessee along with his wife.

The Southern Park Mall location will offer oils, edibles and other products.

You do not need a prescription to purchase CBD products.