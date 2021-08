CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday evening.

Robert J. Chura, 80, was killed on State Route 87 when his bike swerved off the road.

He ran into a ditch near mile post 19 in Gustavus Township.

Chura was ejected off of the bike and taken to Trumbull Regional Hospital. He died shortly after at the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating what happened.