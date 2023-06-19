YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you talk to anyone in law enforcement, they will tell you that keeping up with online criminals is an enormous task. Predators, especially those who target children, are the focus of several task forces across the state and the work never ends. What they all agree on is that help from the public is imperative.

In general, law enforcement does not encourage vigilante justice. But cases of regular citizens helping police track down and arrest suspected lawbreakers does happen. Just recently Bikers Against Predators, a group based out of Indiana, investigated a Sandy Lake man who is accused of soliciting young girls online, and their work led to the man’s arrest and multiple charges being filed.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said the work of groups like that is welcome.

“God bless ’em for taking the time, the interest, taking part and helping out and doing some investigative work on their own to be able to bring additional charges against this individual,” he said.

Greene cautions about not breaking laws or interfering in ongoing investigations, but in general, average citizens helping police is a good thing, and in some cases, it’s the law.

Warren Attorney Jeff Goodman has represented defendants charged with similar offenses and says amateurs doing police work could backfire.

“Anything that gets the bad guys off the street is a benefit, but it’s got to be effective,” Goodman said. “Maybe it’s helpful in some circumstances, but they could be missing some steps. Law enforcement is highly trained in techniques and parameters in what they can and can’t do.”

Goodman said he has represented defendants where evidence was thrown out because even the professionals missed a step in gathering it.

“There are many evidentiary rules that require certain steps to be admissible. Police try to follow those rules so evidence can’t be excluded,” he said. “Let the professional do it the right way. Police work and investigations, there is a lot more involved than someone who is not in the profession can appreciate.”

In Ohio, any person has the right to make a citizen’s arrest and in many cases, reporting a crime is the law.

In the case of a citizen’s arrest, Ohio Revised Code says that a felony has to be committed or you believe that one is about to be committed. The key word there is “felony” because only police can make an arrest for misdemeanors. With a felony, you can make a citizen’s arrest without a warrant and keep the suspect detained.

This is a fine line, though, because the bottom line is you have to be pretty sure. Just recently, a man stopped another driver in Boardman Park after he thought the driver had nefarious intent. But the man who stopped the driver was cited for violating the driver’s liberty.

In Ohio, you can get into trouble for not reporting some crimes if you have knowledge about them. Again, the word “felony” is the key. Any felony you know about, you should report. That law means, too, that if you see someone with a gunshot or stab wound, or any other serious physical harm that resulted from an act of violence, you should report it. There are other caveats in the law, too, in regard to burns and the discovery of a deceased person. According to the law, you can’t just walk away.

Law enforcement relies on help from the public to prevent crime before it happens. Greene said protecting people, especially children, is appreciated and encouraged.

“If you see something, or you think something’s up, say something. Many times, these children don’t have a voice for themselves. you have a group like this, doing the work, taking the time to do the work on their own — I think it’s awesome,” Greene said.