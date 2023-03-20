YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Changes are taking place at several parishes among the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

According to letters sent to parishioners and a website announcement, several priests throughout the Diocese will either have new duties or will be moving to other area parishes or serve additional ones.

The Diocese says this is due to the shortage of priests. The letters indicate that most of the new assignments are set to begin July 1.

We attempted to reach the Diocese offices, but have yet to hear back.