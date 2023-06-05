YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three new priests will be ordained in Youngstown later this month.

Bishop David Bonnar will ordain Robert England, John Rovnak and Frederick Schlueter to the priesthood.

All three are currently serving as transitional deacons for the Diocese.

The ordination liturgy will take place at 10:30 a.m. June 17 at Saint Columba. The service can also be watched online at the Catholic Echo website.

The priests’ assignments will be announced during the ordination Mass.

Robert England is from Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers. He attended Poland Schools and worked in the water treatment industry for over 20 years before entering seminary.

England was educated at Youngstown State University and Scared Heart of Seminary and School of Theology in Wisconsin and is a graduate of Cardinal Stritch University, also in Wisconsin. He also earned a Master of Divinity from Saint Vincent Seminary in Pennsylvania.

England was assigned to St. Christine Parish and Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Youngstown while completing his seminary formation.

Rovnak is from Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Youngstown. He attended St. Matthias School, Lowellville High School, and graduated with a business degree from Youngstown State University. He worked for several companies before entering seminary.

In 2023, Rovnak earned his Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Theology from Saint Mary Seminary and Graduate School of Theology in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Rovnak was assigned to St. Michael Parish in Canfield as a transitional deacon while completing his seminary formation.

Schlueter is from St. Paul Parish in Salem. He attended St. Paul School and West Branch High School and began college at the University of Dallas before transferring and graduating from the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus.

In 2023, Schlueter earned a Master of Divinity from Saint Mary Seminary and Graduate School of Theology in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Schlueter was assigned to St. Anthony/All Saints Parish in Canton as a transitional deacon while completing his seminary formation.