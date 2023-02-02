YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has a new logo.

The artwork was revealed Thursday.

The coat of arms is described by the diocese in the following way:

The image is on a field of green, a traditional color of hope, with a wavy bar called a fess. The fess represents the Mahoning River that flows through the See City. In Christianity, water is a symbol of baptismal faith.

The two green arrowheads honor Native Americans, and the cross pommette is taken from the arms of the Diocese of Cleveland, from which the Diocese of Youngstown was carved in 1943, symbolizing faith from one community to another.

The golden dove honors Saint Columba, whose name is translated as “dove,” and is also taken from the arms of Pope Pius XII who created the diocese in 1943. The golden anvil symbolizes Northeast Ohio’s industrial landscape. “I’m excited that a collaborative and extensive process has given us a new logo. It is fitting that we have a brand that is rooted in our history, ensuring continuity to our rich past as we forge into the future,” Bishop Bonnar said.

The Diocese of Youngstown comprises Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage, Stark and Trumbull counties.