YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With COVID-19 case numbers dropping, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has revised its guidelines at worship services.

Masks will no longer be required at mass.

All elements of liturgical celebration will be restored. This includes gift processions and shaking hands during the sign of peace.

Ministers of Holy Communion will no longer be required to wear a mask.

For the time being, the Diocese will not resume the reception of the precious blood from the chalice.