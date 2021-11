YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown observed a decades-old tradition on Wednesday morning.

Bishop David Bonner led the celebration of the so-called “Red Mass” at Saint Columba Cathedral.

As part of the observance, all of the clergy involved wore red garments.

The event honors men and women involved in the legal profession in the six-county diocese with a focus on the need for prayer to be involved in all vocations.