YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday evening you’re invited to “Meet the Bishop”.

Catholic Diocese of Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar will share his journey to becoming a bishop.

The event is a chance for the Jewish Community to get to know Bishop Bonnar and for him to meet people in the community.

It starts at 7:00 p.m at Temple El Emeth on Logan Way in Youngstown.

You’ll need a reservation. To make a reservation, call 330-759-1429.