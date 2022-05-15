YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced in a press release the closing of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Warren on Sunday.

A closing mass will be held for the church sometime in May.

“It is always sad when a church building closes because it holds so many memories. One of my responsibilities as bishop is to ensure that our history is preserved and artifacts are treated with reverence and respect,” said David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown.

This comes as just part of two major decisions made by the diocese over the weekend.

Bishop Bonnar also confirmed that Ss. Peter and Paul Church will serve as the primary worship site for the Holy Apostles Parish in Youngstown and the location for the parish’s one weekend Mass, effective Wednesday, June 1.

St. Stephen of Hungary Church will serve as the parish’s secondary worship site. St. Stephen of Hungary will be open for times of prayer, with Mass celebrated twice during the year.

Bishop Bonnar wrote, “As your bishop, I affirm this vision for your parish’s two campuses, and ask for your prayers and support so that this vision can be sustained.”

Bishop Bonnar sent letters to these respective parishes that were read over the weekend at mass.