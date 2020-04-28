Catholic Bishops of Ohio extend suspension on public Masses until end of May

Breaking News
This decision was made after Governor Mike DeWine laid out a timeline to gradually reopen the state

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Bishops of Ohio have extended the suspension of all publicly celebrated Masses and liturgies until May 29.

This decision was made after Governor Mike DeWine laid out a timeline to gradually reopen the state.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, they are hoping everyone can publicly celebrate the Solemnity of Pentecost on the weekend of May 30 and 31.

Bishop George Murry dispenses Catholics from being obligated to attend Sunday Mass during this time.

Over the next few weeks, the Diocese of Youngstown said they will be considering gradual and responsible ways to welcome people back to Sunday Mass.

The Bishops of Ohio are also asking the Catholic community to pray for anyone suffering from the coronavirus, health care workers and first responders.

