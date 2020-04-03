Catholic Bishops of Ohio extend suspension on all publicly celebrated Masses

1  of  2
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Bishops of Ohio agreed to extend the suspension on all publicly celebrated Masses and liturgies through Sunday, May 3.

The move comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine extended the executive Stay at Home order to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, the Bishops of Ohio dispense Catholics from being obligated to attend Sunday Mass during this time.

They are encouraging everyone to celebrate the Lord’s Day through televised, live-streamed or radio broadcast Masses.

The Bishops of Ohio are also asking the Catholic community to pray for anyone suffering from the coronavirus, health care workers and first responders.

