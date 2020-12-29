Catalytic converters stolen from Girard business vehicles

At least four catalytic converters were stolen from the fleet of vehicles

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – At least four catalytic converters were stolen from a fleet of vehicles belonging to a Girard business.

Officers were called about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 30 to a lot off of Rush Street where a woman there said the catalytic converters were taken from at least four vehicles.

The woman said that when employees returned from Thanksgiving break, they tried to start up the vehicles and discovered that they were very loud and not running correctly.

A report was taken on the theft.

More headlines from WKBN.com: