AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for three suspects involved in the stealing of catalytic converters from cars parked at an Austintown business on Saturday, May 7.

The owner of Second Nature Landscape called to report the incident and showed police surveillance video of three suspects parking at a nearby business around 2 a.m., according to reports.

The three suspects climbed a fence on the business’s property where they then searched several cars before picking three to cut off the catalytic converters, reports said.

The incident is still under investigation.