BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two catalytic converters were stolen in Boardman during the past week.

The first catalytic converter was stolen off a bus at Gateways To Better Living, sometime between Thursday and Friday, police say.

A man told police that when they started the bus on Friday at 7:30 a.m., they noticed it was running very loudly like the muffler had fallen off. After they inspected the bus, they realized the catalytic converter had been stolen. The anti-theft cable system installed around the converter was also cut off.

The bus had been parked in the lot on Sunset Drive overnight, according to the police report.

Another man reported to police on Monday at 4 Wheels Auto Group on South Avenue had a catalytic converter stolen.

His car was parked in the rear parking lot of the business since March 18. The catalytic converter is priced at $1,200 for a replacement.

Police were investigating both incidents.