WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Warren business.

Tuesday morning, an officer was called to AutoZone on Parkman Road, where the manager reported that two trucks parked at the property had been damaged.

According to a police report, someone cut the exhaust pipes on a Chevrolet Colorado owned by the company. The person was unable to remove the catalytic converter due to a cage placed around it, the report stated.

The person did end up removing the catalytic converter from another truck that was parked at the business.

Police say the theft was believed to have occurred between midnight and 6 a.m.