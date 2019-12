Warren police are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a community van

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a community van.

According to a police report, the theft happened sometime between Dec. 19 and Dec. 26.

Police say the van, which belongs to Family Community Services, was parked at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Buckeye Street NW.

Earlier this month, 18 catalytic converters were taken from a used car lot in the city.