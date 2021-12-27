YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a cat was wounded Christmas Eve when a house on the South Side was shot up.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the 200 block of Ellenwood Ave., where reports said a woman told them her son had just come home when a black vehicle drove by and several shots were fired by people inside.

A front window had a bullet hole in it and a window of a car in the drive was shattered by a bullet, reports said.

Reports said police found five .40-caliber shell casings in the street as well as seven casings from a .45-caliber handgun.

The family’s cat inside was also hit. Reports did not say how bad the wound was or if the cat received any treatment.

Reports also said a gunfire call early Friday morning in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue was related to a gunfire call Thursday night in the 200 block of Pasadena Avenue.

Reports said police were called at about 1:35 a.m. Friday to Glenwood Avenue, where a woman said she was pulling into her drive when she noticed a dark SUV with the lights off pull onto Glenwood Avenue from Mercer Street and several shots were fired at her house from people in the SUV.

Police found 10 spent .40-caliber casings and five spent 9mm casings in the street, reports said. The woman’s home was hit three times.

The woman followed the SUV before police arrived but could not catch it, reports said.

At about 6:55 p.m. Thursday, someone fired several shots at a home in the 200 block of Pasadena Avenue as a woman was inside. Police found 11 spent 9mm casings in the street in front of that home.

No one was injured in either shooting.

Reports said the woman on Glenwood Avenue told officers her daughter lives in the home on Pasadena Avenue and the shootings were retaliation for a homicide earlier this year.