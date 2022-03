NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in New Middletown are looking for help in the case of a cat that was shot in its leg.

Investigators say it happened sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday, March 10 and 7 a.m. Friday, March 11.

The cat belongs to an owner on Robinwood Drive.

The cat’s leg had to be amputated because of the gunshot injury, police said. Investigators think it was possibly hit with buckshot.

Anyone with information is asked to call The New Middletown Police Department at 330-542-2234.