Cat rescued from Howland house fire

The fire was contained to the front of the house, but did cause a lot of smoke and heat damage to the building

HOWLAND, OH (WKBN) – Three people came home late Tuesday night to find their house on fire.

The home on Athens Drive Southeast, in Howland, went up in flames just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Fire officials say nobody was home at the time, but firefighters did rescue a cat from the burning building.

The fire was contained to the front of the house, but did cause a lot of smoke and heat damage to the building. Fire officials believe the home is not a total loss.

The American Red Cross was called to help the family find somewhere to stay.

The state fire marshal’s office has been contacted to help investigate the cause.