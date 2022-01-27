NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway into the case of a cat that was abandoned by the side of the road in freezing temperatures in the Newton Falls area.

According to humane officials, the cat was found by a passerby who spotted the snow-covered box at the side of the road.

When he opened the lid, the cat appeared to be panting and in distress. The temperature was 3 degrees.

The cat was brought to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County where it was treated for cardiac distress but later died.

According to humane officials, it is “inhumane and cruel to leave an animal on the side of the road to freeze to death. There are many options throughout local rescues and shelters.”

They are hoping anyone with information will come forward. Trumbull County Animal Welfare League can be reached at 330-539-5300.

The organization receives donations in person and online.