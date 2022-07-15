SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Animal Protection League of Western Pennsylvania is giving away dog and cat food.

The giveaway is happening from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16. It will take place at Case Avenue Elementary School.

This is the third time the league done this type of giveaway; however, they had to take a break due to the pandemic, so this is the first one since.

Anyone is welcome to come. The food will be given out on a first come first serve basis. One bag of each will be given out per person.

The giveaway is thanks to donations from the Glen and Jean Harnett Private Charitable foundation.

The Animal Protection League of Western Pennsylvania will also be at Greenwood Hubbard Chevrolet for the Paws for a Cause fundraiser and adoption event 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will have vendors, food and Hubbard Chevrolet will pay for adoption fees for any pets adopted as a result of the event.